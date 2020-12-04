04.12.2020 15:25:00

Coupa Software to Participate Virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

 

 

 

