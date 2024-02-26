|
26.02.2024 16:15:00
Coupang: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
This is going to be a big week for Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and its shareholders. The South Korean e-commerce leader will report its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's market close. The stock is essentially where it was in mid-December, when it announced the controversial acquisition of Farfetch. It wrapped up the $500 million deal for the assets of the online luxury apparel retailer by the end of January.Like many growth stocks that went public when the market was red-hot in early 2021, Coupang is a broken IPO. The e-tailer is trading for half of its IPO price of $35, two-thirds below its peak shortly after its U.S.-listed debut. The stock will be on the move later this week, when the company reports fresh financials. Should you buy now, dump your position before earnings, or hold off until Coupang's financial state becomes clearer midweek. The clock is ticking. Let's take a closer look.It's natural to feel optimistic, dozens of hours away from a critical financial update. Coupang is dominant on its home turf. It was serving 20.4 million customers at the end of September, a 14% increase over the past year. It has one of the best moats in e-tail: 100 logistics centers across South Korea that place it within 7 miles of 70% of the country's population.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coupangmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|Ausblick: Coupang präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.12.23
|Bom Kim: Südkoreas Amazon-Rivale Coupang setzt auf Luxusmode (Handelsblatt)
|
18.12.23
|South Korea’s Coupang to acquire online luxury retailer Farfetch (Financial Times)
|
06.11.23
|Ausblick: Coupang legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Coupangmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coupang
|17,12
|8,53%