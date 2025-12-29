Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
|
29.12.2025 14:19:06
Coupang Plans To Implement $168 Bln Customer Compensation Proposal To Regain Customer Trust
(RTTNews) - Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), Monday announced that it plans to launch a $168 billion customer compensation proposal as a symbol of taking full responsibility for the recent privacy breach.
The technology and online retail company intends to pay a purchase voucher worth KRW 1,685 billion to customers of 337 million accounts, who received a privacy notice at the end of November.
The customers would be provided with four purchase vouchers that can be used once a time, including rocket delivery, rocket, seller, rocket, marketplace, all-in-one goods, Coupangitsu, Coupang Travel products, and Alux products.
Starting January 15, 2026, the target customers will be able to track sequentially from the Coupang app.
In the pre-market hours, CPNG is trading at $25.00, up 2.96 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coupangmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.25
|Ausblick: Coupang gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)