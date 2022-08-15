|
15.08.2022 11:40:00
Coupang Shows Once Again Why It Is the Best E-Commerce Stock to Own Right Now
E-commerce is one of the best hunting grounds for potential long-term investments, partly because it is still a relatively young and growing industry. From Amazon to Mercadolibre to Shopify, many long-term stock winners have come from the online retailing industry. But even though all three of these e-commerce stocks look set to succeed this decade, investors should be on the lookout for other potential winners to add to their portfolios.Enter Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). The online retailer is running a similar playbook to Amazon but in South Korea, and is gaining market share rapidly within the country. Coupang just put up another solid financial result for the second quarter of this year. Here's why it is my favorite e-commerce stock right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
