Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 15:09:00

Coupang Stock Has 16% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

South Korean e-commerce behemoth Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) has seen its stock rise over 15% following news of a 58% price increase for its Wow membership fee. Despite these gains, which have added to the stock's steady climb in 2024, Coupang may still offer 16% upside over the next year, according to Citi analyst John Yu. I recently listed four reasons why Coupang is a buy -- before Yu hiked his price target to $26 and upgraded the stock to buy -- and I can't help but agree with him.Coupang Wow members will now receive free shipping, 30-day returns, grocery delivery, discounts on restaurant orders and deliveries, and streaming content for approximately $6 per month. Though the $2 price increase sounds diminutive, spread across the company's 14 million Wow members, it packs a punch.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coupangmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coupangmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coupang 20,53 -2,08% Coupang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen