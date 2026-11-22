Investors today can choose the high-growth potential of international e-commerce against the steady profitability of domestic retail leaders. Deciding between Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) requires balancing expansion with valuation.

Coupang has revolutionized logistics in Asia, while DICK'S Sporting Goods is consolidating the North American athletic market. Both companies are utilizing loyalty programs to retain customers in a competitive environment. This comparison explores their financial health, risk factors, and market pricing to determine which stock is better positioned for the next few years.

Coupang operates a massive e-commerce network primarily in South Korea, offering services like Rocket Delivery and Coupang Play. The company maintains a significant number of customer accounts, though it experienced a major data breach involving 33 million accounts last year that hurt its reputation. Its WOW membership program remains the core driver of engagement today.

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