Coupang Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQZ2 / ISIN: US22266T1097
|
22.11.2026 16:53:26
Coupang vs. DICK'S Sporting Goods: Which Retail Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors today can choose the high-growth potential of international e-commerce against the steady profitability of domestic retail leaders. Deciding between Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) requires balancing expansion with valuation.
Coupang has revolutionized logistics in Asia, while DICK'S Sporting Goods is consolidating the North American athletic market. Both companies are utilizing loyalty programs to retain customers in a competitive environment. This comparison explores their financial health, risk factors, and market pricing to determine which stock is better positioned for the next few years.
Coupang operates a massive e-commerce network primarily in South Korea, offering services like Rocket Delivery and Coupang Play. The company maintains a significant number of customer accounts, though it experienced a major data breach involving 33 million accounts last year that hurt its reputation. Its WOW membership program remains the core driver of engagement today.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coupang
|
02.11.26
|Ausblick: Coupang präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.26
|Ausblick: Coupang präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Coupang
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coupang
|13,02
|1,68%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.