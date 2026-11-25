Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
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25.11.2026 14:36:05
Coupang vs. Home Depot: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between growth and stability often defines a portfolio strategy. Investors today are weighing the rapid expansion of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) against the established market dominance and consistent profitability of Home Depot (NYSE:HD).
Coupang is reshaping commerce in South Korea through its proprietary delivery infrastructure and diverse digital services. Home Depot remains the premier destination for home renovation in North America, increasingly leveraging specialized acquisitions to better serve professional builders and contractors.
Coupang operates as a multifaceted technology and commerce platform, providing everything from retail and restaurant delivery to video streaming and fintech services. The company primarily serves consumers in South Korea and Taiwan, utilizing its "WOW" membership program to build deep loyalty. Its recent acquisition of Farfetch has expanded its reach into the global luxury goods market by connecting the company to high-end boutiques and suppliers.
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Analysen zu Home Depot
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coupang
|14,57
|6,08%
|Home Depot Inc Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.25 Shs
|20 120,00
|0,85%
|Home Depot
|330,50
|0,17%