Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.07.2022 13:36:51

Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

07-Jul-2022 / 12:36 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of  Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

 

 

DATE: July 6, 2022

 

 

 

The eleventh coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index ; is determined as % 3,9138 .
 

Board Decision Date

30.07.2019

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

7,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bond

Maturity Date

07.10.2029

Maturity (Day)

3651

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSGRANE2915

Starting Date of Sale

03.10.2019

Ending Date of Sale

08.10.2019

Maturity Starting Date

09.10.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

252,880,000

Coupon Number

40

Redemption Date

07.10.2029

Payment Date

08.10.2029

 

Was The Payment Made?                                                     No

No

 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was The Payment Made?

  

1

07.01.2020

06.01.2020

07.01.2020

3,7162 

 

 

9,397,526.56 

 

Yes 

  

2

07.04.2020

06.04.2020

07.04.2020

 3,0351

 

 

7.675.160,88 

 

Yes 

  

3

07.07.2020

06.07.2020

07.07.2020

 2,4533

 

 

6.203.905,04 

 

Yes 

  

4

07.10.2020

06.10.2020

07.10.2020

2.8171 

 

 

7.123.882,48 

 

Yes 

  

5

07.01.2021

06.01.2021

07.01.2021

4,1584 

 

 

10,515,761.92 

 

Yes 

  

6

07.04.2021

06.04.2021

07.04.2021

4,7231 

 

 

1,943,775,28 

 

Yes 

  

7

07.07.2021

06.07.2021

07.07.2021

5,1822 

 

 

13,104,747,36 

 

Yes 

  

8

07.10.2021

06.10.2021

07.10.2021

 5,1929

 

 

13,131,805.52 

 

Yes 

  

9

07.01.2022

06.01.2022

07.01.2022

4,4217 

 

 

11,181,594.96 

 

Yes 

  

10

07.04.2022

06.04.2022

07.04.2022

3,8754 

 

 

 9,800,111.52

 

Yes 

  

11

07.07.2022

06.07.2022

07.07.2022

 3,9138

 

 

 

 

 

  

12

07.10.2022

06.10.2022

07.10.2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

13

07.01.2023

06.01.2023

09.01.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

14

07.04.2023

06.04.2023

07.04.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

15

07.07.2023

06.07.2023

07.07.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

16

07.10.2023

06.10.2023

09.10.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

17

07.01.2024

05.01.2024

08.01.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

18

07.04.2024

05.04.2024

08.04.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

19

07.07.2024

05.07.2024

08.07.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

20

07.10.2024

04.10.2024

07.10.2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

21

07.01.2025

06.01.2025

07.01.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

22

07.04.2025

04.04.2025

07.04.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

23

07.07.2025

04.07.2025

07.07.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

24

07.10.2025

06.10.2025

07.10.2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

25

07.01.2026

06.01.2026

07.01.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

26

07.04.2026

06.04.2026

07.04.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

27

07.07.2026

06.07.2026

07.07.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

28

07.10.2026

06.10.2026

07.10.2026

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

29

07.01.2027

06.01.2027

07.01.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

30

07.04.2027

06.04.2027

07.04.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

31

07.07.2027

06.07.2027

07.07.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

32

07.10.2027

06.10.2027

07.10.2027

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

33

07.01.2028

06.01.2028

07.01.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

34

07.04.2028

06.04.2028

07.04.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

35

07.07.2028

06.07.2028

07.07.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

36

07.10.2028

06.10.2028

09.10.2028

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

37

07.01.2029

05.01.2029

08.01.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

38

07.04.2029

06.04.2029

09.04.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

39

07.07.2029

06.07.2029

09.07.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

40

07.10.2029

05.10.2029

08.10.2029

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

07.10.2029

05.10.2029

08.10.2029

 

 

 

252,880,000

 

 

  
                     

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 173351
EQS News ID: 1393181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1393181&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 0,71 -2,76% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen