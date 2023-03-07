Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.03.2023 16:00:36

Coupons.com owner Quotient Technology explores a sale: sources

QUOTIENT Technology, the parent of Coupons.com, is exploring options that include a sale of the company as it grapples with a collapse in advertising revenue, according to people familiar with the matter.
