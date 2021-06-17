Courant Naturel Picks Maxeon 5 AC as Its Sole Residential Solar Technology in France

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that Courant Naturel, a fast-growing residential solar installer with headquarters in Soual, France, has selected SunPower Maxeon 5 AC module as its sole solar technology for their bundled offer to address the growing demand for high-quality residential solar systems in France.

Courant Naturel, a SunPower Elite Partner since 2011, serves residential solar customers in France with a premium approach. To celebrate their 10th year of affiliation with Maxeon's technology, for their 2021 turn-key package the company has selected SunPower Maxeon 5 AC as its exclusive solar technology, featuring the highly reliable, powerful and durable SunPower Maxeon 5 solar panel preconfigured with an industry-leading Enphase microinverter. With an efficiency of up to 22.2%, Maxeon 5 AC can provide households with more energy than conventional solar systems over 25 years, and superior output in real world conditions. In addition, Courant Naturel's Maxeon 5 AC-based residential solar systems are connected to the Enphase monitoring platform.

"It's important for us to give our customers an efficient solution with an uncompromised level of quality to make the most of their roof," said Paulo De Araujo, co-owner of Courant Naturel. "This year we are exclusively selling Maxeon 5 AC as we think it consistently raises the bar for performance, reliability, robustness, durability and warranty. The high-power AC Module paradigm permits us to be more efficient in our operations, allowing streamlined orders, logistics and installations, and would also make us more competitive. We have improved our sales conversion rate by 10%." De Araujo also praised the advantages of a complete solution that includes smart monitoring capabilities where end users can control their energy production as well as improve auto-consumption.

Both the microinverter and the Maxeon 5 panel that are integrated into the Maxeon 5 AC module are subject to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen to ensure exceptional performance under conditions of high heat, extreme cold, high humidity, and coastal region salt air. Maxeon 5 AC modules are designed to be durable energy assets and are backed by a 25-year product warranty on the microinverter and a 25-year product, performance and service warranty on the panel. Maxeon 5 AC is also tested to comply with the future Standard on AC panel (IEC 62109-03).

"Courant Naturel has been a valuable partner since 2011, and our continued AC module partnership validates the effectiveness of deploying our advanced AC panel concept for residential projects," said Vincent Maurice, General Manager DG EMEA at Maxeon Solar Technologies. "Maxeon 5 AC's unique value proposition of advanced technology, higher energy yield and proven reliability is driving growth in the European distributed generation channels. We expect France to be in the vanguard of this expansion. We believe that our high-quality AC home solar solution, combined with Courant Naturel's wealth of expertise and customer-first approach, provides homeowners with the peace of mind they are looking for when investing in a first-rate system."

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

