Course Hero's Fourth Annual Education Summit Convenes Faculty Focused on Pedagogical Research and Innovations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform that enables students and educators to contribute and access academic resources, today published the program for its fourth annual Education Summit , which is attended by more than 3,500 college faculty focused on innovations in the science of teaching and learning. Typified by a commitment to surfacing and giving voice to often divergent perspectives on controversial topics, this year's summit, which will be held virtually from July 28–30 will focus on returning to the heart and science of learning after a year of challenge and change.

"Following a year of unprecedented changes that have affected every facet of the student and educator experience, this is an opportunity to reflect on what's working—and where we go from here," said Andrew Grauer, Co-founder and CEO of Course Hero. "We are eager to listen to and learn from all educators, not only those who are collaborating with us to reimagine instruction and assessment -- but also those who may be unsure about platforms like ours."

Over the last year, Course Hero's educator community has attracted nearly 70,000 verified educators, an increase of nearly 30,000 over the previous year. The educator community has access to over 60 million learning and teaching resources all aimed at helping educators develop effective teaching practices that cultivate engaged students. Over the past year, Course Hero reports a 62% increase in the number of teaching resources uploaded by faculty as the shift to remote learning created new pressures -- and opportunities -- for faculty that were, in many cases, teaching online for the first time. Earlier this month, Course Hero announced the acquisition of LitCharts, the creator of popular literature resources used by over 3 million K-12 and college educators to help students develop and support a better understanding of literary texts.

"The education summit was the most diverse group of individuals that I've encountered at a conference focusing on higher education," said Shanina Sanders-Johnson, Assistant Professor, Spelman College, reflecting on her past experience at the 2020 Education Summit. "As a chemist, I didn't think I had that much in common with accountants or economists but it turns out that we can use some of the same strategies in the classroom to connect with students. It was a refreshing change of pace."

Summit participants will build on their experiences within the educator community by joining keynotes, fireside chats and presentations on student-centered teaching and assessment and learn about the latest research, learning science and pedagogy workshops, and more. In addition to the main events, educators will have the opportunity to participate in smaller workshops led by faculty and experts, Q&A sessions in response to main events, and reaction rooms that allow for guided discussions around pedagogy.

The 2021 Education Summit features speakers on student success and well-being, learning science, and assessment, including:

Course Hero is on a mission to help students make every study hour count, and graduate confident and prepared. Our online learning platform now offers more than 60 million course-specific study resources created by and for students and educators, as well as 24/7 tutor help.

