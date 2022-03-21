ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Course set for the future. All motions passed with large majority



21.03.2022 / 06:55





Emmen, Switzerland, 21. March 2022 PRESS RELEASE

Course set for the future

All motions passed with large majority

- Dividend payment CHF 4.30 per share

- Addition of ESG to the Articles of Incorporation

- Thomas Fürer new member of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), all proposals of the Board of Directors, including the Annual Report 2021, were approved by the shareholders. Discharge was granted to Group Management and the members of the Board of Directors. Consent to the proposed dividend of CHF 4.30 per share means an increase of +358 percent since 2012. The distribution will be made as of 24. March 2022 from the foreign capital contributions reserve without deduction of Swiss withholding tax.

The accepted addition of ESG topics to the Articles of Incorporation corroborates the ongoing sustainable commitment of the technology provider. Next step will be the formation of a committee that will advise the company in the further development of its activities in this area.

Rudolf Marty left the Board of Directors as planned, Thomas Fürer was elected as a new member. Peter Athanas, Walter P. J. Droege, Frank Tanski, Ernest-W. Droege and Gustavo Möller-Hergt were confirmed for the coming year in office. The latter was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors by the shareholders with a large majority.

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.