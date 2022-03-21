|
21.03.2022 06:55:03
Course set for the future. All motions passed with large majority
|
ALSO Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
Course set for the future
- Dividend payment CHF 4.30 per share
- Addition of ESG to the Articles of Incorporation
- Thomas Fürer new member of the Board of Directors
At the Annual General Meeting of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), all proposals of the Board of Directors, including the Annual Report 2021, were approved by the shareholders. Discharge was granted to Group Management and the members of the Board of Directors. Consent to the proposed dividend of CHF 4.30 per share means an increase of +358 percent since 2012. The distribution will be made as of 24. March 2022 from the foreign capital contributions reserve without deduction of Swiss withholding tax.
The accepted addition of ESG topics to the Articles of Incorporation corroborates the ongoing sustainable commitment of the technology provider. Next step will be the formation of a committee that will advise the company in the further development of its activities in this area.
Rudolf Marty left the Board of Directors as planned, Thomas Fürer was elected as a new member. Peter Athanas, Walter P. J. Droege, Frank Tanski, Ernest-W. Droege and Gustavo Möller-Hergt were confirmed for the coming year in office. The latter was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors by the shareholders with a large majority.
Contact ALSO Holding AG:
ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.
Additional features:
File: ALSO_21.03.2022
End of Media Release
1306997 21.03.2022
