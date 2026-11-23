(RTTNews) - Bayer announced that a Missouri state court has granted final approval to a nationwide class settlement aimed at resolving current and future claims alleging that exposure to Roundup caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

The settlement is part of Bayer's broader effort to manage ongoing Roundup-related litigation in the United States. The company said the court's approval, together with a favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this year in the Durnell case, represents two key pillars of its legal strategy.

Long-Term Claims Program

Under the settlement, Monsanto, Bayer's subsidiary, will establish a long-term claims program designed to address existing and future NHL claims related to alleged Roundup exposure.

To fund the program, Monsanto plans to make capped annual payments over a period of up to 21 years, totaling as much as $7.25 billion, including amounts already paid.

The settlement covers individuals who allege exposure to Roundup before February 17, 2026 and who either currently have an NHL diagnosis or receive such a diagnosis within 16 years after the agreement becomes effective.

Recent Legal Developments

The approval follows a defense verdict in the Aretino case, the first Roundup trial held after the Supreme Court's ruling in Durnell. According to Bayer, the court determined that failure-to-warn claims were preempted under the Durnell decision.

Bayer continues to maintain that regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have found glyphosate-based herbicides can be used safely and are not carcinogenic.

Next Steps

The court's approval remains subject to appeal. Bayer said any appeal would temporarily pause additional settlement payments until the appeals process is complete.

The company expects the number of claimants opting out of the settlement to remain low and said it believes it has sufficient reserves to address remaining litigation.

Bayer stated that the settlement does not include any admission of liability or wrongdoing and is intended to provide greater predictability regarding future litigation costs.

BAYRY has traded between $8.70 and $15.98 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 20, 2026) at $15.01, down 0.13%.