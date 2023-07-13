|
Court clears Bank employees of charges in final decision
The Court of Appeal of Lithuania has today issued a ruling dismissing all appeals in a criminal case concerning the circumstances of the use of the credit granted by the Bank (see the Bank’s notification of 5 June 2018, notification of 8 February 2019).
Please be reminded that the Klaipeda Regional Court issued an acquittal on 20 January 2022, by which it annulled all charges against the Bank's employees. This judgment was not final as it was appealed and therefore, the case was referred to the appellate instance.
The ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania shall not be subject to appeal and shall enter into force on the date of its adoption.
