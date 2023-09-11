|
11.09.2023 18:40:00
Court halts Brazil Potash’s permit for $2.5bn project
Canadian miner Brazil Potash was dealt a blow last week after a local court suspended the preliminary permit the company had obtained for its $2.5 billion Autazes potash project in the Amazonas state.The court’s decision responded to a request from the federal prosecutors office (Ministério Público Federal – MPF), alleging that various procedures related to the granting of the permit were not properly followed. Prosecutors claim Potassio do Brasil, a unit of Toronto-based Brazil Potash, violated local indigenous population constitutional right of land usage as well as insufficient consultation with affected communities and threats to local leaders.They also said the issuance of the environmental permit was done without a technical study outlining “the impact on the life and customs of the people in the region,” the statement published by G1 said.Leaders of Brazil’s Mura people warned in April the community was facing pressure and even threats by Funai, the federal indigenous agency, to approve mining in their ancestral land.The company has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.The proposed mine and processing facilities in Autazes, 75 miles (120 kms) southeast of the capital of Amazonas state, Manaus, would require about three years to build.Production is expected to start in 2026 with an initial output sufficient to supply about 20% of Brazil’s potash needs. Project capacity is pegged at 2.2 million tonnes of potassium chloride per year according to the company.Potash is a vital commodity in Brazil, and there are several potential projects in a 400-km belt south of the Amazon which the government hopes will end its almost complete reliance on imports of the material.The majority of potash used in Brazil comes from mines in Canada, the world’s number one producer, and Russia. Russia and Belarus jointly account for about 41% of global potash exports – but disruptions spurred importer countries to find other suppliers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVorsichtiger Optimismus zum Wochenstart: ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus-- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Montag fester. An der Wall Street zeigen sich Erholungstendenzen. An den asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag ein überwiegend schwächeres Bild.