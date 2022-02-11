|
11.02.2022 14:18:26
Court To Issue Order Granting Plaintiffs' Request For Default Judgment On Liability Against Endo
(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said Friday that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Dunaway et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., , pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties in a different case.
Endo said it strongly disagreed with the court's ruling and is considering its appellate options. There is no valid basis to support discovery sanctions in the Dunaway case. The plaintiffs had not yet asked Endo for discovery and the court had not issued discovery-related orders.
Endo noted that instead of applying the law to the facts before it, the court improperly adopted the findings of a different Tennessee court in a different case, known as Staubus, which Endo settled in August 2021 with no admission of wrongdoing.
