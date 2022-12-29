COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER ANNOUNCES FIRST 2023 SOUTHERN AND MIDWESTERN TOUR

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and purveyor of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls, announces the first of two 2023 tours throughout the South and Midwest. Led by franchisee Chris Papp, the tour will hit 10 cities in 12 days and bring their famous lobster rolls to untapped new markets.

Chris Papp joined the CML Franchise Family in 2018 when he launched his first food truck in Charlotte, NC. "We started this tour in 2020 with our Charlotte operation to test new markets and introduce people to the best lobster rolls in the world. The tour led me to develop a second franchise agreement that includes Birmingham, Chattanooga, and Knoxville; that group is now leading this tour. I'm extremely proud of this team, their hard work, and dedication," Papp explained.

CML co-founder Jim Tselikis celebrated Papp's annual tour. "We encourage this kind of creativity and innovation within our Franchise Family. Every year, we are excited to see where Chris decides to go. His out-of-the-box thinking and approach to business invigorates our entire operation. It is a great way to kick off the year."

The tour starts on January 4 in Huntsville, AL and will make stops in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio before concluding in Maryville, TN on January 15. The full tour schedule is available below or by going to https://www.facebook.com/CMLBirmingham/events .

January 4, 2023

Mad Malts Brewing

4:00 - 9:00 PM

109 Maple Ave NW

Huntsville, AL 35801

January 5, 2023

Red Silo Brewing

4:00 - 9:00 PM

118 W 1st St.

Cookeville, TN 38501

January 6, 2023

Flywheel Brewing

5:00 - 9:00 PM

218 S Mulberry St.

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

January 7, 2023

Myriad Brewing

12:00 - 8:00 PM

101 SE 1st St.

Evansville, IN 47708

January 8, 2023

Wellspent Brewing Company

3:00 - 7:00 PM

2917 Olive St.

St Louis, MO 63103

January 10, 2023

Indiana City Brewing Co

5:00 - 9:00 PM

24 Shelby St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

January 11, 2023

Streetside Brewery

5:00 - 9:00 PM

4003 Eastern Ave.

Cincinnati, OH 45226

January 12, 2022

Pivot Brewing

4:00 - 9:00 PM

1400 Delaware Ave.

Lexington, KY 40505

January 13, 2023

Goodwood Brewing + Spirits

636 E Main St.

Louisville, KY 40202

January 14, 2023

Dreaming Creek Brewery

3:00 - 9:00 PM

109 East Irvine St.

Richmond, KY 40475

January 15, 2023

The Casual Pint of Maryville

2:00 - 6:00 PM

721 Waters Rd.

Maryville, TN 37801

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with a food truck and a shared vision to extend the highest-quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 40 cities nationwide. For more information on Cousins Maine Lobster franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise/ or call 207-387-2707.

Contact:

Annie Tselikis

Cousins Maine Lobster

atselikis@cousinsmainelobster.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-maine-lobster-announces-first-2023-southern-and-midwestern-tour-301710661.html

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster