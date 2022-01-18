18.01.2022 22:15:00

Cousins Properties Announces 2021 Tax Reporting Information

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced today the year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions.  For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, distributions for Cousins' common stock are classified as follows:

Record Date

Paid Date

Total Distributions Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions

Section 199A Dividends

Section 897 Dividends1

1/4/2021

1/14/2021

$0.300000

$0.300000

$0.000000

$0.300000

$0.000000

4/6/2021

4/19/2021

$0.310000

$0.310000

$0.000000

$0.310000

$0.000000

7/6/2021

7/19/2021

$0.310000

$0.310000

$0.000000

$0.310000

$0.000000

10/5/2021

10/15/2021

$0.310000

$0.310000

$0.000000

$0.310000

$0.000000

1 Represents section 897 gain attributable to disposition of U.S. real property interests included in Ordinary Dividends.

This release has been prepared with the information available to date because the Company's tax returns have not yet been filed.  The tax consequences of these distributions to each stockholder depend on such stockholder's particular facts and circumstances.  Stockholders are thus encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the U.S. federal, state, local, and non-U.S. tax treatment of these distributions.  No material change in the taxable classifications is expected. 

About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.  

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
Cousins Properties
404-407-1104
rimbeaux@cousins.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-announces-2021-tax-reporting-information-301463218.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties

