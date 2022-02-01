Covéa chooses Guidewire to improve the customer experience and the management of MMA IARD claims

Covéa, a French mutual insurance group bringing together the MAAF, MMA and GMF brands, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), today announced that Covéa has selected, on behalf of its MMA brand, Guidewire solutions for its claims management platform, and improvement of the digital experience of its policyholders, as well as the Salesforce FSC integration connector.

With Guidewire, MMA wants to:

Renovate its compensation IT system with an integrated platform;

Improve the customer experience, thanks to enriched and well-structured screens, intuitive ergonomics, and real-time operational monitoring;

Optimize the management of claims through improved flows and alerts;

Allow teams to focus on higher value tasks through a unified system and greater automation.

"We have followed a long process of evaluating the solution and finally selected Guidewire because of its functional completeness, its ease of configuration, and its demonstrated ability to equip large insurance groups and to offer a roadmap rich in innovations,” says Pascal Martinez, CIO of Covéa.

"We would like to thank Covéa for having selected Guidewire and for placing their trust in our solutions to serve their development strategy in property and casualty insurance," announced Emmanuel Naudin, Regional VP, Sales, Guidewire, EMEA. "We look forward to supporting Covéa in their objective of modernizing their activities and in the ambition to offer their members advanced and value-added digital products and services."

About Covea

A French mutual insurance group, Covéa is the leader in property damage and liability and protects one in three households thanks to its 21,000 employees in France, committed daily to serving 11.6 million policyholders. Backed by its three brands MAAF, MMA and GMF, Covéa is a solid and dynamic financial player. The Covéa group is also present internationally.

About MMA

A brand of the Covéa group and multi-specialist insurer, MMA is aimed at companies, professionals and individuals alike. The spearhead of the Group on the Pros, Companies and Affinity market, MMA is the 2nd player on this market. MMA insures more than 3.1 million members and customers.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform general insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localisation, and innovation.

