Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, will be releasing its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter financial results on Monday August 24th, 2020, before markets open.

A conference call to discuss Covalon's Fiscal 2020 Q3 Financial Results will be held on Monday August 24th, 2020, at 9:00am EST. To participate in the call, please dial:

Local: 416.764.8659

North American Toll-Free: 1.888.664.6392

Confirmation Number: 80896464

A recording of the call will be available until September 7th, 2020, by calling 416.764.8677 or 1.888.390.0541 and entering the encore replay entry code 896464#. A recording of the call will also be available at https://ir.covalon.com/events.

Copies of Covalon's financial statements and MD&A can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as at https://ir.covalon.com/sedar-filings.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, and commercializes new healthcare technologies that help save lives around the world. Covalon's patented technologies, products, and services address the advanced healthcare needs of medical device companies, healthcare providers, and individual consumers. Covalon's technologies are used to prevent, detect, and manage medical conditions in specialty areas such as infection control, vascular access, surgical procedures, advanced wound care, and medical device coatings. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

