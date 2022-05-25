Covanta Announces Gregg Kam as Chief Financial Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities across North America, announced the appointment of Gregg Kam as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Gregg succeeds Brad Helgeson, who will be leaving the company on June 1 after a celebrated 15-year tenure. Brad was instrumental to the development of Covanta's operational and financial strategy and his contributions were central to many of the important and successful steps taken to create significant value for shareholders.

As Chief Financial Officer, Gregg will assume responsibility for leading all of Covanta's financial activities and its finance organization, including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, internal audit and treasury. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Azeez Mohammed, and act as a strategic partner to the Board of Directors and private equity sponsor to support the company's growth objectives through organic and inorganic activities. Gregg will serve as a key member of the senior management team and will be a leader in driving growth and transformation for the company.

Gregg brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience in the chief financial officer (CFO) role across a variety of industries. Before joining Covanta, Gregg was vice president and chief financial officer at kdc/one, a global leader in custom formulation, package design and manufacturing solutions for beauty, personal care and home care brands. His responsibilities included oversight of all facets of finance, IT, treasury and insurance. Prior to this, Gregg was chief financial officer of Sonneborn LLC, a manufacturer of specialty hydrocarbons, and The Newark Group, Inc., a manufacturer of recycled paperboard products. He also served as chief financial officer at International Specialty Products, Inc., a global specialty chemical manufacturer. His professional experience also includes financial leadership positions at National Starch and Chemical and Unilever.

"Gregg brings a wealth of business acumen and leadership to this role at a critical time for Covanta," said President and Chief Executive Officer Azeez Mohammed. "Most notably, his significant private equity experience gives us a great advantage in maximizing our growth potential as we take the company to the next level. I am pleased to welcome him to the team."

Gregg holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the New York University: Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is also a certified public accountant.

"I am thrilled to join Covanta, especially during this chapter in its history," said Gregg Kam. "There are many exciting developments ahead and I look forward to being a valuable partner to the leadership team as we look to meet our ambitious strategic goals."

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities across North America. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner for businesses and communities in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-announces-gregg-kam-as-chief-financial-officer-301554085.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation