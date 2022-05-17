|
17.05.2022 15:00:00
Covanta Holding Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held on May 27, 2022
MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation ("Covanta" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 11:00 AM (Eastern) on Friday, May 27, 2022 to discuss its first quarter results.
Call in Numbers:
- Domestic – 1-888-317-6003
- International – 412-317-6061
Passcode – 5912887
Qualified fixed income investors and securities analysts can register for access to the conference call and related materials on the Debt Investor Information section of Covanta's Investor Relations website.
About Covanta
Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities across North America. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-holding-corporation-first-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-to-be-held-on-may-27-2022-301548828.html
SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation
