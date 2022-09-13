Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 18:38:00

Covanta Holding Corporation Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Schedules Earnings Call

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation ("Covanta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and will host an earnings call at 11:00 AM (Eastern) on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Qualified fixed income investors and securities analysts can register for access to the conference call and related materials on the Debt Investor Information section of Covanta's Investor Relations website.

About Covanta  
Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities across North America. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-holding-corporation-reports-2022-second-quarter-financial-results-and-schedules-earnings-call-301623434.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

