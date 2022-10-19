Cover Nation Presents American Idol VIP Pass Cover Contest

Five Winners will Receive an Exclusive Mentoring Session with an "American Idol" Producer and a Virtual Audition with an "American Idol" Executive Producer

"American Idol" Returns for its Sixth Season on ABC in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Nation, the largest community of cover creators and fans, has officially launched the American Idol VIP Pass Cover Contest. The contest will reward five winners with an exclusive Mentoring Session with an "American Idol" Producer, and a virtual audition with an "American Idol" Executive Producer, for the show's upcoming sixth season on ABC.

Entering is as simple as it gets: Give us your best performance of any of the five contest songs listed below and upload it to YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram on public within the contest dates of October 14 – October 28, 2022. Be sure to use the contest hashtag #americanidolVIPpasscontest in your video description box. Submit your entry with the contest form link below by October 28, 2022, at 11:59 pm EST.

Entrants must pick from any of the below songs only:

Charlie Puth – Left And Right – https://youtu.be/a7GITgqwDVg

– Left And Right – https://youtu.be/a7GITgqwDVg Dua Lipa , Elton John – Cold Heart ( PNAU Remix) https://youtu.be/qod03PVTLqk

PNAU https://youtu.be/qod03PVTLqk Joji – Glimpse Of Us – https://youtu.be/NgsWGfUlwJI

https://youtu.be/NgsWGfUlwJI Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill – https://youtu.be/wp43OdtAAkM

– Running Up That Hill – https://youtu.be/wp43OdtAAkM Zach Bryan – Something In The Orange – https://youtu.be/lA8F9sIhGdg

Contest entrants must be born on or between June 2, 1993, and September 15, 2007, and must be a legal resident of the US (excluding Puerto Rico). No purchase or payment is necessary to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Entry in the contest is not an audition for "American Idol." Entrants may separately audition by visiting AmericanIdol.com.

Submissions will be judged by the following criteria: Vocal Performance (75%) and Originality of Performance (25%).

Cover Nation will select the contest winners on, or about, Oct 31, 2022, and they will be announced publicly on, or about, November 7, 2022, via a "Best of Contest" compilation video hosted on the Cover Nation YouTube channel.

*Please note that participation on "American Idol" requires that you meet all of the "American Idol" Eligibility Requirements.

Click here for the complete Cover Nation Contest Rules.

"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Access accompanying images here

ABOUT COVER NATION

Cover Nation, an owned and operated brand of WMX (Warner Music Experience), is your home for the best covers from your favorite artists, undiscovered artists, and everything in between! We feature Cover Contests, Livestream Takeover Tuesdays, Exclusive Covers, Cover Compilations, Reaction Compilations, Karaoke videos and more! Join the largest community of cover creators and fans on social media!

ABOUT AMERICAN IDOL

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host.

Last season, ABC's "American Idol" ranked as the No. 1 series in its two-hour time period for the third year in a row among Adults 18-49. In addition, "American Idol" finished among the Top 3 unscripted series last season with Adults 18-49 (No. 3-tie).

Media Contact:

Kevin Castech

Kevin.Castech@wmg.com

