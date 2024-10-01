Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 09:19:31

Covestro Enters Investment Agreement With ADNOC; Supports Public Takeover Offer

(RTTNews) - Covestro AG has signed with entities of ADNOC Group an Investment Agreement with a term until end of 2028. The Agreement stipulates that the bidder will make a public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Covestro at a price of 62.00 euros per share. Also, the Board of Covestro decided that the company's share capital shall be increased by 10% upon completion of the takeover offer. At and subject to closing, the new shares shall be issued to the Bidder against payment of a price per share equal to the offer price, based on an offer price of 62.00 euros against a total amount of 1.17 billion euros.

Covestro supported the Bidder's announced takeover offer. The Board has decided to not propose a dividend payment until the transaction has been completed.

