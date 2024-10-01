|
01.10.2024 09:19:31
Covestro Enters Investment Agreement With ADNOC; Supports Public Takeover Offer
(RTTNews) - Covestro AG has signed with entities of ADNOC Group an Investment Agreement with a term until end of 2028. The Agreement stipulates that the bidder will make a public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Covestro at a price of 62.00 euros per share. Also, the Board of Covestro decided that the company's share capital shall be increased by 10% upon completion of the takeover offer. At and subject to closing, the new shares shall be issued to the Bidder against payment of a price per share equal to the offer price, based on an offer price of 62.00 euros against a total amount of 1.17 billion euros.
Covestro supported the Bidder's announced takeover offer. The Board has decided to not propose a dividend payment until the transaction has been completed.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Konflikt weiter im Fokus: Dow schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen klar in Rot -- Gewinnmitnahmen in Hongkong - Nikkei schließt weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwach. In den USA übernehmen die Bären das Ruder. Anleger in Hongkong nahmen Gewinne mit, während die japanische Börse am Donnerstag deutlich zulegte.