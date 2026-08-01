Covestro Posts HY Profit; Lifts FY26 EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Covestro AG, a specialty chemicals company, reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2026 was 120 million euros compared to a loss of 219 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share in the first half of 2026 amounted to 0.58 euros compared to a loss per share of 1.16 euros in the prior year.

The Group's EBITDA for the period increased by 64.4% year-on-year to 669 million euros from the previous year's 407 million euros, driven primarily by significantly improved margins. The higher margins resulted from a significantly higher selling price level combined with substantially lower raw material prices, which more than offset the higher energy costs.

Group sales for the first half of 2026 declined by 1.9% to 6.729 billion euros from 6.856 billion euros in the previous year. The reduction was mainly driven by exchange rate developments, which had a negative impact of 2.6%, and lower sales volumes, which reduced sales by 0.9%. These effects were partly offset by a higher selling price level, contributing a positive impact of 1.6% to overall sales.

For 2026, the company now anticipates EBITDA to be significantly above the prior year, marking a stronger outlook compared with the earlier guidance that had projected results only around the prior year level.

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