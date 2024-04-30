Covestro Q1 Loss Widens; Backs FY24 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a German maker of high-tech polymer materials, reported that its first quarter net loss widened to 35 million euros from 26 million euros in the prior year.

The Group's EBITDA fell by 4.5 percent year-over-year to 273 million euros. This was primarily a result of lower margins, although the impact was somewhat mitigated by reductions in raw material and energy costs, partially offsetting the decline in selling price level.

Group sales for the first quarter fell slightly by 6.2 percent to 3.5 billion euros from the previous year's 3.7 billion euros, due to lower average selling prices associated with lower raw material prices being passed on to customers.

The Group anticipates EBITDA between 270 million euros and 370 million euros for the second quarter of 2024.

The Group still expects EBITDA to be between 1.0 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros for fiscal year 2024.

