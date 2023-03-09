|
09.03.2023 12:50:46
Covestro To Build Polycarbonate Film Plant In Map Ta Phut, Thailand
(RTTNews) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said it plans to further increase the company's global production capacity for polycarbonate specialty films to meet the rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. Covestro has started building new extrusion lines at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Park in Thailand. The investment is in the higher double-digit million euro range. The completion is scheduled for 2025.
Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: "We are responding to an increasing demand and supporting the expansion of future technologies and industries."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!