09.03.2023 12:50:46

Covestro To Build Polycarbonate Film Plant In Map Ta Phut, Thailand

(RTTNews) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said it plans to further increase the company's global production capacity for polycarbonate specialty films to meet the rising demand in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. Covestro has started building new extrusion lines at the Map Ta Phut Industrial Park in Thailand. The investment is in the higher double-digit million euro range. The completion is scheduled for 2025.

Sucheta Govil, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: "We are responding to an increasing demand and supporting the expansion of future technologies and industries."

Wall Street belastet: ATX und DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.

