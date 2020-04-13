NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

COVID-19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers' response to COVID-19



Summary







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879499/?utm_source=PRN





The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers' response to COVID-19 report looks at how retailers have adjusted their operations in reaction to the pandemic. We look at the key themes including limited purchases of certain items, store closures and looking after staff.



Scope

- Grocers have responded admirably, acting quickly to introduce new measures when their products are in high demand.

- Many non-food retailers closed stores in advance of the government lockdown to protect the health of their staff and encourage social distancing.



Reasons to Buy

- Use our research to understand how retailers are responding to the coronavirus crisis and what their priorities are.

- Understand how grocers are responding and improving their brand image by supporting their staff and vulnerable people.

- Understand how non-food retailers are stepping up to help at a time when demand for their products has fallen.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879499/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-hot-topic-retailers-response-to-covid-19-301039255.html

SOURCE Reportlinker