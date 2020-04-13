13.04.2020 15:20:00

COVID-19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers' response to COVID-19

The COVID -19 HOT TOPIC: Retailers' response to COVID-19 report looks at how retailers have adjusted their operations in reaction to the pandemic. We look at the key themes including limited purchases of certain items, store closures and looking after staff.

Scope
- Grocers have responded admirably, acting quickly to introduce new measures when their products are in high demand.
- Many non-food retailers closed stores in advance of the government lockdown to protect the health of their staff and encourage social distancing.

- Use our research to understand how retailers are responding to the coronavirus crisis and what their priorities are.
- Understand how grocers are responding and improving their brand image by supporting their staff and vulnerable people.
- Understand how non-food retailers are stepping up to help at a time when demand for their products has fallen.

