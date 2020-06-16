COVID-19 is Changing Travel and CheapOair has Insight on What to Expect in the Future

NEW YORK, June 16,, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world of travel is heavily affected by COVID-19, CheapOair the flight focused online travel agency, has identified several trends in changing consumer behavior.

"There's no question that the travel industry has had to realign itself at lightning speed these past few months. We are seeing new patterns in customer habits that are reflective of how society has been changed by COVID-19," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal.

One of the clearest illustrations of COVID-19's effect on consumer travel is the age of those choosing to take flight during a pandemic. According to CheapOair's data, bookings for individuals 18-24 years old have risen 29% since March while there has been a 27% decrease in the amount of people over the age of 65 planning air travel.

Interestingly, there has also been an uptick in solo travelers, with an 8% increase of people opting to fly alone as compared to the totals of pre-COVID-19 travel data.

"It's clear that anyone who is perceived to be more 'at risk' is erring on the side of caution. We want to see the travel industry invigorated but what's most important is that we all take strides to ensure that passenger health and safety is the number one priority," continued Jain.

With the cost of a domestic airline ticket down an average of $66, more people may be tempted to travel as they adjust to the world amid a pandemic, and airlines are making many adjustments to maximize passenger safety.

"Most airlines have implemented precautionary measures which will increase consumer confidence. We observe airlines are increasing capacity, which is a signal of growing consumer demand. We believe leisure travel will rebound more quickly than business, as customers take advantage of lower prices and better deals for travel, and we are anticipating an ongoing increase in the number of people traveling in 2021," said Jain.

