COVID-19: Loto-Québec donates $1,000,000 as well as supplies and foodstuffs to Québec's Moisson centres

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Given the considerable pressure put by COVID-19 on the healthcare system and on a number of community groups, Loto-Québec is showing its support by donating $1,000,000 to Québec's Moisson centres.

In addition, as soon as its gaming establishments were closed, Loto-Québec contacted its partners to take stock of any inventory that could be used to help meet urgent needs. This resulted, earlier this week, in the delivery of foodstuffs to food banks and supplies to the healthcare network.

In response to the impact of COVID-19 throughout the community, Loto-Québec is showing its support for Québec's Moisson network by transferring the sum of $1,000,000. With this donation, which will be fairly distributed between the 19 centres, Loto-Québec commits to support Moisson in a more sustained manner over the next three years, to aid them in their mission of helping the most vulnerable among us.

Québec's casinos for their part have already donated foodstuffs from the kitchens of their gaming establishments to foodbanks they have been supporting for several years, in order to provide fast and concrete aid during these difficult times.

Loto-Québec is also donating to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux (MSSS) a number of supplies including more than 30,000 N95 masks as well as disinfectant products including a large quantity of antiseptic gel, wipes and pump cartridges. The MSSS will distribute the supplies according to needs on the ground.

Loto-Québec continues to monitor the situation relative to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, is applying the Québec Government's recommendations and invites the public to do the same.

SOURCE Loto-Québec