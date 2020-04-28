COVID-19 Pandemic - Minister Jean Boulet Confirms the Reopening of All Construction Industry Sectors as of May 11

QUÉBEC, April 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, Jean Boulet, is confirming that the entire construction industry will reopen as of May 11, 2020.

The decision is backed by Québec's public health authorities, but is subject to change depending on the province's health situation. Please note that staff performing administrative duties will continue to work remotely.

Jobsites will resume activity in every sector of the construction industry, namely public transportation and roadworks, residential, institutional, commercial and industrial. The resumption will result in a complete reopening of industry procurement chains, made up of numerous small and medium-sized businesses.

Protecting workers

Minister Jean Boulet wishes to remind businesses that they must take the necessary steps to ensure the reopening is successful. To that end, the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has prepared a kit to equip employers and workers with the information they need to manage the risks of spreading COVID-19 and ensure the safety of all stakeholders. The kit can be found on the website of the CNESST.

The CNESST's 300 inspectors will be vigilant and maintain a presence on construction sites to ensure implementation of the health instructions set out in Guide COVID-19 – Chantiers de construction. They can take action in cases involving a complaint, right of refusal or serious industrial accident, demand that any dangerous situations be remedied and ensure compliance with the Act respecting occupational health and safety (AOHS) and its regulations.

Quote:

"At every construction site, the top priority will be that everyone must continue protecting themselves. Our government has worked closely with public health agencies, construction industry partners and the CNESST to safeguard workers' health and safety. Residential construction sites, which resumed operations on April 20, have demonstrated their agility, adaptability and commitment to protecting the health and safety of their workers. If all goes well, other types of construction sites will return to work on May 11. Rest assured that our government will be there to do everything in its power to help businesses with this reopening. I expect it to proceed smoothly and in strict compliance with the health measures prescribed by public health authorities."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

Highlights:

On April 13, 2020 , the CNESST released Guide COVID-19 – Chantiers de construction and the daily checklist to assist in implementing the guidelines from public health authorities. These tools were developed specifically for the construction industry.

, the CNESST released and the daily checklist to assist in implementing the guidelines from public health authorities. These tools were developed specifically for the construction industry. For any questions regarding the resumption of activity, please visit https://www.quebec.ca/en/health/health-issues/a-z/2019-coronavirus/answers-questions-coronavirus-covid19/employers-workers-covid-19/.

Guide COVID-19 – Chantiers de construction and the daily checklist are available on the CNESST website: https://www.cnesst.gouv.qc.ca/salle-de-presse/covid-19/Pages/QR-construction-covid-19.aspx.

and the daily checklist are available on the CNESST website: https://www.cnesst.gouv.qc.ca/salle-de-presse/covid-19/Pages/QR-construction-covid-19.aspx. For more information on the coronavirus, please visit Quebec.ca/coronavirus .

