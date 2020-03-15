COVID-19 Pandemic - The CCQ Temporarily Closes Its Customer-service Counters Throughout Québec

MONTRÉAL, March 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province, the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ) has decided to close its nine customer-service counters starting Monday, March 16. The closure will be in effect until further notice. This measure is being taken to avoid spreading the virus and to protect the health of the CCQ's employees and clientele.

Like many employers in Québec, the CCQ foresees a staff shortage over the coming weeks. The closure of the counters will make it possible to assign all available customer-service agents to processing applications and taking calls, in order to maintain the highest possible level of service. It should be noted, however, that processing times may be longer than usual.

The CCQ asks its clientele to use the following means to contact it:

By phone: 1 888 842-8282

During the usual business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. , Monday to Friday.

During the usual business hours: , Monday to Friday. Via the online services (sel.ccq.org)

For workers, employers, and retirees already registered with the CCQ.

For workers, employers, and retirees already registered with the CCQ. Via the Web form available in the "Contact Us" section at ccq.org.

For general questions only.

Other important information for the CCQ's clientele

Suspension of qualification examinations leading to the status of journeyperson and of upgrading activities offered by the CCQ

Because they are held on the CCQ's premises, the qualification examinations are suspended until further notice. We will contact all workers already registered as soon as possible.

Because of the closure of vocational training centres, the CCQ's upgrading activities are also suspended indefinitely.

Measures intended to minimize the impact of this situation on the CCQ's clientele will be announced in coming days.

Because they are held on the CCQ's premises, the qualification examinations are suspended until further notice. We will contact all workers already registered as soon as possible. Because of the closure of vocational training centres, the CCQ's upgrading activities are also suspended indefinitely. Measures intended to minimize the impact of this situation on the CCQ's clientele will be announced in coming days. Continuation of site visits

Verification activities on construction sites will continue. Specific directives have been issued the concerned CCQ personnel, however, in order to protect their health and that of people on sites. As under normal circumstances, other intervention strategies (such as audits and remote observation) will also be used to ensure compliance on construction sites.

Visit ccq.org regularly

For more details on the different measures taken by the CCQ in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCQ's clientele are invited to visit ccq.org.

Please note that information will be updated regularly.

Measures for CCQ personnel

As an employer, the CCQ has also deployed a series of measures to protect its employees' health and enable them to handle the impacts engendered by the closure of certain public services.

In addition to ramping up cleaning measures in its workplaces, the CCQ has enacted salary compensation and scheduling adjustment measures for employees affected by the situation. Telework is also possible for employees who have the necessary equipment.

Some statistics

The CCQ's clientele is composed of some 170,000 workers, almost 26,000 employers, and 100,000 retirees.

Year in and year out, the CCQ receives more than 100,000 visits to its 9 regional offices located throughout Québec. Its personnel also answer over 500,000 calls and tens of thousands of emails.

About the CCQ

The Commission de la construction du Québec, created in 1987, is responsible for application of the Act Respecting Labour Relations, Vocational Training, and Workforce Management in the Construction Industry (Act R-20), which governs the construction industry. The CCQ offers numerous services to the clientele it serves, including all aspects of vocational training, workforce management, and application of the construction industry's collective agreements.

For more information, visit ccq.org.

facebook.com/ccq

SOURCE Commission de la construction du Québec