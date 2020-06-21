COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 92 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 54,766. During the same period, 6 new deaths were recorded, to which are added 3 deaths occurring before June 13, bringing the total to 5,417. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 8, for an overall total of 521. Among these, 61 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

stay at least 2 metres away from other people, or wear a face covering in public when physical distancing is not possible, such as in public transit;

for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households. Note however that for people living in the territories of the Metropolitan Community of Montreal , the regional county municipality of Joliette and the city of L'Épiphanie, indoor gatherings under such conditions will be permitted from June 22 .

limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

