05.07.2020 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, July 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data of the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec reveal 79 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 55,863. During the same period, 1 new death was recorded, to which are added 7 deaths that occurred before June 27, for a total of 5,574. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 4, for an overall total of 371. Among these, 26 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of 1.

A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

  • frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
  • use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
  • for anyone over the age of 16, remember that the physical distance of 2 meters is the general rule to respect. When it is not possible to do so, such as in public transit, wearing a face covering is highly recommended and will become mandatory as of July 13, 2020 for any individual over the age of 12;
  • for any gathering in a private outdoor or indoor place, respect the maximum of 10 people. It is strongly recommended that these people come from a maximum of 3 different households.
  • limit your travel as much as possible.

Should symptoms appear:

  • self-isolate;
  • cough into your elbow;
  • immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
  • consult the Self-care Guide or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

  • Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.
  • To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.
  • It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:
    • 418 644-4545
    • 450 644-4545
    • 514 644-4545
    • 819 644-4545
    • 1 877 644-4545 (toll free)
  • To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

 

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

