07.11.2020 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,234 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 113,423. The data also report 29 new deaths, but the total of deaths amount to 6,431 due to the withdrawal of 1 death that the investigation has shown not to be attributable to COVID-19. Among these 29 deaths, 11 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 13 have occurred between October 31 and November 5 and 5 have occurred before October 31. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 16 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 523. Among these, the number of people in intensive care increased by 1, for a total of 78. The samples conducted on November 5 amount to 30,919 for a total of 3,276,789.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed cases
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in intensive care
Tests performed
October 31
965
22
496 (-7)
84 (+2)
22,767
November 1
1,037
18
499 (+3)
81 (-3)
15,512
November 2
871
11
526 (+27)
85 (+4)
20,299
November 3
1,029
20
539 (+13)
81 (-4)
27,326
November 4
1,138
22
538 (-1)
82 (+1)
28,807
November 5
1,133
17
539 (+1)
77 (-5)
30,919
November 6
1,234
11
523 (-16)
78 (+1)
NA
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
A reminder concerning public health instructions
To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:
- frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;
- use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;
- respect the measures regarding private gatherings and activities in a public setting according to the alert level in effect in your region;
- limit your travel as much as possible.
For people aged 10 and over, wearing a face covering is now mandatory in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit.
Should symptoms appear:
- self-isolate;
- cough into your elbow;
- immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;
- consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
