COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19 in Québec show 1,744* new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 242,714, of which 213,008 have now recovered. The data also report 50 new deaths, for a total of 9,055. Among these 50 deaths, 8 have occurred in the last 24 hours, 26 have occurred between January 10 and January 15, 7 have occurred before January 10, and 9 have occurred at an unknow date.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 14 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,460. Among these, the number of people in intensive care decreased by 12, for a total of 215. The samples conducted on January 15 amount to 37,087 for a total of 5,424,995.

It should be noted that daily data on vaccination will be available from 1 p.m. on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed January 10 1,869 38 1,436 (+56) 211 (+8) 24,565 January 11 1,934 37 1,497 (+61) 221 (+10) 32,350 January 12 2,071 47 1,516 (+19) 229 (+8) 36,402 January 13 2,132 59 1,523 (+7) 230 (+1) 39,981 January 14 1,918 47 1,496 (-27) 231 (+1) 33,778 January 15 2,225 32 1,474 (-22) 227 (-4) 37,087 January 16 1,744* 8 1,460 (-14) 215 (-12) NA

* A delay in the transmission of laboratory data caused a delay in the declaration of COVID-19 cases to the public health departments yesterday, and a drop in the number of new cases declared. The situation will be restored during the day and the next update will include cases not reported today.

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

wear a face covering in most enclosed and partially enclosed public places and on public transit;

respect the regulations in effect in your region.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links :

Measures in effect from January 9 up to and including February 8, 2021 .

up to and including . Distribution of the number of daily deaths related to the COVID-19 according to their living environment, all of Québec, 2020.

To find out more about the coronavirus, visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418 644-4545



450 644-4545



514 644-4545



819 644-4545



1 877 644-4545 (toll free)

To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.

Regional alert system and four-level gradual response.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux