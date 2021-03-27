+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
27.03.2021 16:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, March 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 1,009 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 307,394;
  • 289,132 people have recovered;
  • 8 new deaths, for a total of 10,645 deaths:
    • 2 deaths in the last 24 hours,
    • 5 deaths between March 20 and March 25,
    • 1 death before March 20,
  • 481 hospitalizations, which remains stable;
  • 108 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 7;
  • 31,411 samples conducted on March 25;

Vaccination

  • 53,796 doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,176,670;
  • 1,380,295 doses received in total;

All the data on the situation surrounding COVID-19 in Québec is available on Québec.ca.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

March 20

648

11

501 (-4)

102 (+3)

20,216

28,847

March 21

712

8

513 (+12)

114 (+12)

21,833

21,359

March 22

656

4

519 (+6)

113 (-1)

36,381

26,513

March 23

783

3

508 (-11)

118 (+5)

36,197

32,378

March 24

945

6

496 (-12)

117 (-1)

37,698

40,717

March 25

950

5

481 (-15)

115 (-2)

31,411

55,699

March 26

1,009

2

481

108 (-7)

NA

53,796

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions :

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1 877 644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

