|
25.04.2021 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
Québec City, April 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 1,014 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 344,808;
- 323,086 people have recovered;
- 9 new deaths, for a total of 10,878 deaths:
- 6 deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 1 death between April 18 and April 23,
- 2 deaths before April 18,
- 654 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8;
- 165 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 16;
- 38,098 samples conducted on April 23.
Vaccination
- 64,949 doses administered are added, i.e. 63,763 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,186 doses before April 24, for a total of 2,828,484;
- 3,066,969 doses received in total;
- no other dose to be received this week since deliveries have been completed.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
April 18
1,092
9
686 (+3)
183 (+8)
28,568
40,579
April 19
1,136
8
694 (+8)
177 (-6)
44,311
48,277
April 20
1,217
8
716 (+22)
178 (+1)
46,306
54,796
April 21
1,248
3
711 (-5)
174 (-4)
46,993
86,847
April 22
1,043
13
684 (-27)
172 (-2)
40 928
89,134
April 23
1,106
4
662 (-22)
181 (+9)
38,098
82,080
April 24
1,014
6
654 (-8)
165 (-16)
NA
63,763
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect since February 8, 2021.
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
