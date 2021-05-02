COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,101 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 350,874;

330,362 people have recovered;

7 new deaths, for a total of deaths that amounts to 10,933:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



5 deaths between April 24 and April 29 ,

,

1 death before April 24 ,

, 578 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 14;

159 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 5;

39,285 samples conducted on April 29 .

Vaccination

63,633 doses administered are added, that is 62,406 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,227 doses before April 30 , for a total of 3,167,659;

, for a total of 3,167,659; 3,448,799 doses received in total;

13,960 doses of Moderna were delivered yesterday, completing the delivery that was expected this week.



12,870 doses of Pfizer were also received yesterday. These doses are part of a delivery that was scheduled for next week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 April 24 1,014 13 654 (-8) 165 (-16) 28,133 64,232 April 25 889 10 664 (+10) 167 (+2) 28,417 41,917 April 26 899 8 667 (+3) 170 (+3) 40,379 46,024 April 27 1,094 9 643 (-24) 161 (-9) 40,575 50,772 April 28 1,042 10 623 (-20) 165 (+4) 43,675 70,046 April 29 1,041 8 592 (-31) 164 (-1) 39,285 64,019 April 30 1,101 1 578 (-14) 159 (-5) NA 62,406

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux