|
02.05.2021 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, May 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 1,006 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 351,880;
- 331,513 people have recovered;
- 9 new deaths, for a total of deaths that amounts to 10,942:
- No deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 8 deaths between April 25 and April 30,
- 1 death before April 25,
- 574 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 4;
- 157 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;
- 34,405 samples conducted on April 30.
Vaccination
- 50,555 doses administered are added, that is 49,609 doses in the last 24 hours and 946 doses before May 1, for a total of 3,218,214;
- 3,448,799 doses received in total;
- no other dose to be received today since deliveries have been completed this week.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
April 25
889
10
664 (+10)
167 (+2)
28,417
41,917
April 26
899
8
667 (+3)
170 (+3)
40,379
46,032
April 27
1,094
10
643 (-24)
161 (-9)
40,575
50,845
April 28
1,042
10
623 (-20)
165 (+4)
43,675
70,068
April 29
1,041
9
592 (-31)
164 (-1)
39,285
64,036
April 30
1,101
7
578 (-14)
159 (-5)
34,405
63,155
May 1
1,006
0
574 (-4)
157 (-2)
NA
49,609
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
