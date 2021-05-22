+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
22.05.2021 17:00:00

COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, May 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

  • 505 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 366,899;
  • 349,498 people have recovered;
  • 7 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11 081, due to the withdrawal of 1 death not attributable to COVID-19:
    • 1 death in the last 24 hours,
    • 4 deaths between May 15 and May 20,
    • 1 death before May 15,
    • 1 death at an unknown date,
  • 424 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 13;
  • 103 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;
  • 28,608 samples conducted on May 20.

Vaccination

  • 96,173 doses administered are added, that is 94,075 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,098 doses before May 21, for a total of 4,843,635;
  • 5,828,149 doses received in total;
  • Expected deliveries:
    • 232 660 of the 233 960 doses of Moderna yet to be received this week were delivered to the regions yesterday. The rest of the doses (1,300) is expected today.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date

Confirmed
cases

Deaths2

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations
in intensive care

Tests
performed

Administered
doses of vaccine3

May 15

716

7

508 (-1)

119 (-1)

21,925

91,858

May 16

551

8

501 (-7)

116 (-3)

22,915

73,692

May 17

549

10

484 (-17)

118 (+2)

35,862

72,190

May 18

584

7

466 (-18)

113 (-5)

33,545

73,137

May 19

662

7

460 (-6)

107 (-6)

33,373

91,501

May 20

752

3

437 (-23)

106 (-1)

28,608

108,847

May 21

505

1

424 (-13)

103 (-3)

NA

94,075

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

 2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

