|
30.05.2021 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, May 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 315 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 370,043;
- 354,734 people have recovered;
- 2 new deaths, for a total of 11,127 deaths:
- 1 death in the last 24 hours,
- 1 death between May 23 and May 28,
- 364 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 9;
- 90 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 1;
- 22,839 samples conducted on May 28.
Vaccination
- 97,392 doses administered are added, that is 95,305 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,087 doses before May 29, for a total of 5,503,277;
- 5,887,119 doses received in total.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations
Tests
Administered
May 23
433
7
424 (+3)
102 (-1)
16,942
68,700
May 24
346
3
415 (-9)
101 (-1)
22,857
52,380
May 25
308
4
399 (-16)
101
30,015
60,117
May 26
436
3
394 (-5)
96 (-5)
30,328
88,230
May 27
419
3
385 (-9)
91 (-5)
23,666
103,260
May 28
410
2
373 (-12)
91
22,839
96,456
May 29
315
1
364 (-9)
90 (-1)
NA
95,305
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated everyday at 11 a.m., available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect .
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX holt zum Handelsschluss auf -- US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zum Wochenausklang zu. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.