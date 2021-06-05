COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

228 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 371,589;

357,425 people have recovered;

4 new deaths, but the total of deaths amounts to 11,150, due to the withdrawal of 2 deaths not attributable to COVID-19:

1 death in the last 24 hours,



3 deaths between May 29 and June 3 ,

, 283 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 24;

64 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 3;

22,961 samples conducted on June 3 .

Vaccination

94,384 doses administered are added, that is 92,993 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,391 doses before June 4 , for a total of 6,001,080 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 10,211 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,011,291 doses received by Quebecers;

, for a total of 6,001,080 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 10,211 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,011,291 doses received by Quebecers; 6,518,159 doses received in total;

9,100 Moderna doses were delivered yesterday, completing the delivery expected this week.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in intensive care Tests performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 May 29 315 6 364 (-9) 90 (-1) 17,479 97,108 May 30 276 0 362 (-2) 89 (-1) 17,108 78,912 May 31 208 4 354 (-8) 86 (-3) 27,305 72,831 June 1 288 5 340 (-14) 77 (-9) 29,054 68,973 June 2 267 3 317 (-23) 68 (-9) 24,768 86,999 June 3 279 4 307 (-10) 67 (-1) 22,961 96,503 June 4 228 1 283 (-24) 64 (-3) NA 92,993

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux