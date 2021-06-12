|
12.06.2021 17:00:00
COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update
QUÉBEC CITY, June 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 182 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 372,838;
- 359,698 people have recovered;
- 3 new deaths, for a total of 11,170 :
- 0 deaths in the last 24 hours,
- 1 death between June 5 and June 10,
- 1 death before June 5,
- 1 death at an unknow date,
- 227 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 17;
- 59 people in intensive care, which remain stable;
- 20,329 samples conducted on June 10.
Vaccination
- 107,501 doses administered are added, that is 103,610 doses in the last 24 hours and 3,891 doses before June 11, for a total of 6,595,378 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 13,628 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 6,609,006 doses received by Quebecers.
- 7,086,249 doses received in total.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
Date
Confirmed cases
Deaths2
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations in intensive care
Tests performed
Administered doses of vaccine3
June 5
179
5
274 (-9)
61 (-3)
15,755
84,543
June 6
193
3
265 (-9)
58 (-3)
15,101
67,463
June 7
149
5
263 (-2)
60 (+2)
25,054
66,991
June 8
178
1
257 (-6)
60
24,652
76,173
June 9
189
0
251 (-6)
64 (+4)
22,726
87,806
June 10
180
1
244 (-7)
59 (-5)
20,329
100,224
June 11
182
0
227 (-17)
59
NA
103,610
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
