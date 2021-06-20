COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update

QUÉBEC CITY, June 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

103 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 373,921;

361,352 people have recovered;

2 new deaths, for a total of 11,191 deaths:

0 deaths in the last 24 hours,



2 deaths between June 13 and June 18 ,

, 170 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8;

39 people in intensive care, which remains stable compared to the previous day;

17,300 samples conducted on June 18 .

Vaccination

75,770 doses administered are added, that is 70,291 doses in the last 24 hours and 5,479 doses before June 19 , for a total of 7,325,411 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 17,655 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,343,066 doses received by Quebecers.

* there is a slight difference from the doses received yesterday due to a system update.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations

in intensive

care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 13 123 4 214 (-1) 54 (-4) 15,968 78,387 June 14 105 1 209 (-5) 50 (-4) 24,849 90,725 June 15 153 1 192 (-17) 45 (-5) 24,686 86,621 June 16 161 1 178 (-14) 41 (-4) 22,677 97,766 June 17 127 2 175 (-3) 39 (-2) 19,619 101,860 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 17,300 89,597 June 19 103 0 170 (-8) 39 NA 70,291

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

