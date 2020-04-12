COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update and asks Quebecers to remain vigilant

QUÉBEC CITY, April 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest data on COVID-19's development in Québec reveal 554 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 12 846. During the same period, 39 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 328. There were 46 new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 824. Among these, the number of patients in intensive care has risen by 6 and the total now stands at 217.

Quebecers are asked to maintain physical distancing measures and to be optimistic

Despite the new deaths recorded, the Québec government is encouraged by the controlled development of the virus' spread and the number of new hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care. The figures reveal that Quebecers' efforts are achieving the anticipated results but, above all, that they must be strictly maintained.

No interior or exterior physical gatherings are allowed at Easter. The principle applies to everyone, regardless of religion.

Verification of all private residential and long-term care centres not covered by an agreement

In the days ahead and in accordance with Premier Legault's announcement, teams from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux will verify the situation in the 40 private residential and long-term care centres not covered by an agreement in Québec. Every effort is being made to protect seniors and avoid tragic situations such as the one observed in the Herron private residential and long-term care centre that is not covered by an agreement.

Moreover, the MSSS continues to rigorously monitor the situation in all residential and long-term care centres and private seniors' homes in the territory. Additional staff is being assigned and everything is being done to prevent new outbreaks.

A reminder concerning public health instructions

To limit to the utmost the virus' spread, it is important to:

frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially when you come in from outside;

use alcohol-based disinfectant on your hands if soap and water are unavailable;

stay at least 2 metres away from other people;

avoid all gatherings;

stay home, except where necessary.

Should symptoms appear:

self-isolate;

cough into your elbow;

immediately discard tissues after use and wash your hands;

consult the Self-care Guide or call 1-877-644-4545 to find out about procedures to be followed.

Related links:

To find out more about the coronavirus, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

It is possible to obtain information by calling the coronavirus line, depending on your area code:

418-644-4545



450-644-4545



514-644-4545



819-644-4545



1-877-644-4545 (toll free)

To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux