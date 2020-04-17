|
17.04.2020 00:45:00
COVID-19 Partnering Deals Collection (Bimonthly Updates): Deal Trends, Financials and Players
DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Partnering - 12 month subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global COVID-19 Partnering
provides the full collection of COVID-19 disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since the start of 2020. This fast moving dealmaking report is updated twice monthly and sent to you by email over the 12 month subscription.
- Trends in COVID-19 partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- COVID-19 partnering agreement structure
- COVID-19 partnering contract documents
- Top COVID-19 deals by value
- Most active COVID-19 dealmakers
The report takes readers through the comprehensive COVID-19 disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering COVID-19 deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for COVID-19 deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of COVID-19 dealmaking trends.
- Chapter 1 provides an overview of the trends in COVID-19 dealmaking covering trends by most active companies, industry sector, deal type, stage of development, and technology type.
- Chapter 2 includes the top 25 most active COVID-19 dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 3 includes an briefing on the latest COVID-19 deals announced in the past month.
- Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of all COVID-19 partnering deals signed and announced since the start of 2020. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal headline value, industry sector, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), stage of development at signing, and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 5 provides access to COVID-19 deals where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in COVID-19 partnering and dealmaking.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of COVID-19 technologies and products.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise COVID-19 rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Chapter 1: COVID-19 Partnering Trends in Numbers
- COVID-19 partnering over the years
- COVID-19 partnering by most active company
- COVID-19 partnering by deal type
- COVID-19 partnering by industry sector
- COVID-19 partnering by stage of development
- COVID-19 partnering by technology type
Chapter 2: COVID-19 Most Active Dealmakers
Chapter 3: COVID-19 Recent Deals
Chapter 4: COVID-19 Partnering Deals Directory
- Partnering deals by company A-Z
- Partnering deals by deal value
- Partnering deals by industry sector
- Partnering deals by deal type
- Partnering deals by stage of development
- Partnering deals by technology type
Chapter 5: Partnering Deals with a Contract Document
- Deal type definitions
Companies Mentioned
- 3D BioMed
- 3rd People's Hospital of Shenzhen
- 10X Genomics
- AbCellera
- Academy of Military Medical Sciences (China)
- ADS
- Advaccine Biotechnology
- Akers Biosciences
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Altimmune
- Ametek
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Aptorum Group
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Ares Genetics
- Battelle
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
- Beroni Group
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biodesix
- Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority
- BioNTech
- BioReference Laboratories
- BravoVax
- Brii Biosciences
- Celularity
- Cepheid
- Chargeurs
- Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin
- Chembio Diagnostics
- Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- CNS Pharmaceuticals
- Co-Diagnostics
- Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations
- Cobra Biologics
- Cocrystal Pharma
- Codagenix
- Columbia University
- Corona Diagnostics
- Covar Pharmaceuticals
- Cubic
- Cyclica
- Cystron Biotech
- Department of Defense
- Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore
- Dyadic International
- Dynavax Technologies
- Eli Lilly
- Emerald Organic Growth
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Emory University
- Epivax
- EVQLV
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- General Motors
- Generation Biotech
- Generex Biotechnology
- GeoVax
- German Cancer Research Center
- Gibraltar Brothers and Associates
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Green Cross LabCell
- Grifols
- Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Disease
- Hackensack Meridian Health
- Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical
- HaloVax
- Hancom Group
- Harbour Biomed
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Health Vector
- Heat Biologics
- Hetero Labs
- Horizon 2020
- Hoth Therapeutics
- iFLYTEK
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Institute for Systems Biology
- Institute of Materia Medica
- Intel
- IsoPlexis
- Israel Institute for Biological Research
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Jenner Institute
- Junshi Biosciences
- Kansas State University
- Karolinska Institute
- Kleo Pharmaceuticals
- Kurabo
- Laurus Labs
- Lenovo
- Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
- Livzon Mabpharm
- Luminex
- LumiraDx
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mateon Therapeutics
- Medicago
- Meridian IT
- Moleculin Biotech
- Mologic
- Mount Sinai Health System
- National Institutes of Health
- National Kidney Registry
- National Research Council of Canada
- New York City Health and Hospital
- NMI Natural and Medical Sciences Institute
- Noble Biomaterials
- Novavax
- Novogene
- Novotech
- Ohio State University
- Ology Bioservices
- Paragon Genomics
- Pfizer
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- PreCheck
- Premas Biotech
- Primetime Medical Software
- Proteona
- Provista Diagnostics
- Q2 Solutions
- Quebec Government
- Ridgeback Biotherapeutics
- Rising Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi
- Sanofi-Pasteur
- Sartorius
- Serum Institute of India
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Sinotek-Advocates International Industry Development
- SmartPharm Therapeutics
- Soligenix
- Sophia Genetics
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Southern Research Institute
- SQI Diagnostics
- State of New Jersey
- St Georges University of London
- T2 Biosystems
- Takis Biotech
- Talem Therapeutics
- Tecan
- Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology
- Tianjin University
- Todos Medical
- TONIX Pharmaceuticals
- Translate Bio
- Tsinghua University
- Twist Bioscience
- U.K. Department for International Development
- University Health Network
- University Hospital Heidelberg
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Georgia
- University of Hawaii
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Miami
- University of Minnesota
- University of Oxford
- University of Queensland
- University of Texas
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Tubingen
- Vanderbilt University
- Vaxart
- VBI Vaccines
- Ventec Life Systems
- ViraCor Laboratories
- Vir Biotechnology
- Voltron Therapeutics
- Wellcome Trust
- WPD Pharmaceuticals
- WuXi Biologics
- Xencor
- Zymo Research
