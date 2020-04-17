COVID-19 Partnering Deals Collection (Bimonthly Updates): Deal Trends, Financials and Players

DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global COVID-19 Partnering - 12 month subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global COVID-19 Partnering

provides the full collection of COVID-19 disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since the start of 2020. This fast moving dealmaking report is updated twice monthly and sent to you by email over the 12 month subscription.

Trends in COVID-19 partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

COVID-19 partnering agreement structure

COVID-19 partnering contract documents

Top COVID-19 deals by value

Most active COVID-19 dealmakers

The report takes readers through the comprehensive COVID-19 disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering COVID-19 deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for COVID-19 deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of COVID-19 dealmaking trends.



Chapter 1 provides an overview of the trends in COVID-19 dealmaking covering trends by most active companies, industry sector, deal type, stage of development, and technology type.

Chapter 2 includes the top 25 most active COVID-19 dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 3 includes an briefing on the latest COVID-19 deals announced in the past month.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of all COVID-19 partnering deals signed and announced since the start of 2020. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal headline value, industry sector, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), stage of development at signing, and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides access to COVID-19 deals where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in COVID-19 partnering and dealmaking.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of COVID-19 technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise COVID-19 rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Chapter 1: COVID-19 Partnering Trends in Numbers

COVID-19 partnering over the years

COVID-19 partnering by most active company

COVID-19 partnering by deal type

COVID-19 partnering by industry sector

COVID-19 partnering by stage of development

COVID-19 partnering by technology type

Chapter 2: COVID-19 Most Active Dealmakers



Chapter 3: COVID-19 Recent Deals



Chapter 4: COVID-19 Partnering Deals Directory

Partnering deals by company A-Z

Partnering deals by deal value

Partnering deals by industry sector

Partnering deals by deal type

Partnering deals by stage of development

Partnering deals by technology type

Chapter 5: Partnering Deals with a Contract Document

Deal type definitions

Companies Mentioned



3D BioMed

3rd People's Hospital of Shenzhen

10X Genomics

AbCellera

Academy of Military Medical Sciences ( China )

) ADS

Advaccine Biotechnology

Akers Biosciences

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altimmune

Ametek

Applied DNA Sciences

Aptorum Group

Arcturus Therapeutics

Ares Genetics

Battelle

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Beroni Group

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biodesix

Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority

BioNTech

BioReference Laboratories

BravoVax

Brii Biosciences

Celularity

Cepheid

Chargeurs

Charite Universitatsmedizin Berlin

Chembio Diagnostics

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals

Co-Diagnostics

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Cobra Biologics

Cocrystal Pharma

Codagenix

Columbia University

Corona Diagnostics

Covar Pharmaceuticals

Cubic

Cyclica

Cystron Biotech

Department of Defense

Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore

Dyadic International

Dynavax Technologies

Eli Lilly

Emerald Organic Growth

Emergent BioSolutions

Emory University

Epivax

EVQLV

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Fosun Pharmaceutical

General Motors

Generation Biotech

Generex Biotechnology

GeoVax

German Cancer Research Center

Gibraltar Brothers and Associates

GlaxoSmithKline

Google

Green Cross LabCell

Grifols

Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Disease

Hackensack Meridian Health

Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical

HaloVax

Hancom Group

Harbour Biomed

Harvard Medical School

Harvard University

Health Vector

Heat Biologics

Hetero Labs

Horizon 2020

Hoth Therapeutics

iFLYTEK

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institute for Systems Biology

Institute of Materia Medica

Intel

IsoPlexis

Israel Institute for Biological Research

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jenner Institute

Junshi Biosciences

Kansas State University

Karolinska Institute

Kleo Pharmaceuticals

Kurabo

Laurus Labs

Lenovo

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

Livzon Mabpharm

Luminex

LumiraDx

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Mateon Therapeutics

Medicago

Meridian IT

Moleculin Biotech

Mologic

Mount Sinai Health System

National Institutes of Health

National Kidney Registry

National Research Council of Canada

of New York City Health and Hospital

NMI Natural and Medical Sciences Institute

Noble Biomaterials

Novavax

Novogene

Novotech

Ohio State University

Ology Bioservices

Paragon Genomics

Pfizer

Pluristem Therapeutics

PreCheck

Premas Biotech

Primetime Medical Software

Proteona

Provista Diagnostics

Q2 Solutions

Quebec Government

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics

Rising Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Sanofi-Pasteur

Sartorius

Serum Institute of India

Sherlock Biosciences

Sinotek-Advocates International Industry Development

SmartPharm Therapeutics

Soligenix

Sophia Genetics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Southern Research Institute

SQI Diagnostics

State of New Jersey

St Georges University of London

T2 Biosystems

Takis Biotech

Talem Therapeutics

Tecan

Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology

Tianjin University

University Todos Medical

TONIX Pharmaceuticals

Translate Bio

Tsinghua University

Twist Bioscience

U.K. Department for International Development

University Health Network

University Hospital Heidelberg

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii

University of Hong Kong

University of Miami

University of Minnesota

University of Oxford

University of Queensland

University of Texas

University of Texas Medical Branch

Medical Branch University of Tubingen

Vanderbilt University

Vaxart

VBI Vaccines

Ventec Life Systems

ViraCor Laboratories

Vir Biotechnology

Voltron Therapeutics

Wellcome Trust

WPD Pharmaceuticals

WuXi Biologics

Xencor

Zymo Research

