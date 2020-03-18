COVID-19: Pearl River Resort Properties Making Major Changes

CHOCTAW, Miss., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDIA ALERT:

COVID-19: Pearl River Resort Making Major Changes

.

WHO: Pearl River Resort, owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

WHAT: Announcing Major Changes Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

WHEN: Effective March 17, 2020

WHERE: Pearl River Resort Properties in Choctaw, MS and Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville, MS

As the COVID 19 national emergency continues to be an evolving situation, Pearl River Resort remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our associates and guests. A dedicated team of Resort leaders are actively monitoring the CDC guidelines and implementing even greater precautionary measures to ensure cleanliness of the properties. We are also limiting the potential exposure to this virus by implementing major changes as it relates to social distancing. The following temporary measures will go into effect immediately.



The Buffet at Silver Star will close today at 4PM and remain closed until further notice.

and remain closed until further notice. Lucky's at Bok Homa will provide "take out" only.

Hotels at Golden Moon and Silver Star are limiting the number of in service rooms to allow for social distancing. Only every other hotel room will be occupied.

The Spa and Salon at Silver Star will be closed until further notice.

The Fitness Center at Golden Moon will be closed until further notice.

The pools at Silver Star, Golden Moon and Dancing Rabbit Inn will be closed until further notice.

Entertainment at Starlight Lounge will be suspended until further notice.

Entertainment at Silver Star Convention Center will be canceled until April 1 and will be reevaluated as needed.

and will be reevaluated as needed. Active Table Games and Slot Machines on the casino floor will be limited to provide for social distancing.

Bus program will be suspended until further notice.

Seating at restaurants and bars will be limited and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Associate Dining Rooms at Golden Moon and Silver Star will provide grab-and-go food options. The ADR will also have limited seating to provide for social distancing.

We encourage any associate who feels sick to stay home and notify their immediate supervisor as soon as possible.

We continue to take every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our guests and employees.

For more information, contact Erica Clemons Moore at (601) 663-0205 or Erica.Clemons@pearlriverresort.com.

SOURCE Pearl River Resort