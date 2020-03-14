COVID-19: Pointe-à-Callière will be closed from March 15 to 30, 2020

MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Given recent and rapid developments regarding COVID-19, and in order to participate in the collective efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and ensuring everyone's safety, Pointe-à-Callière'sfacilities will be closed to the publicfromMarch 15 to 30, 2020.

This temporary closure will be effective as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Unfortunately, this obliges us to cancel, without further notice, all access to exhibitions, cultural and educational activities, conferences as well as private receptions in our spaces. The bistro L'Arrivage par Philippe Mollé will also be closed during this period. This exceptional preventive measure is part of the closure of cultural and sports institutions not only in Montréal, Quebec and Canada, but across the western hemisphere, in a collective effort to ensure the health and well-being of populations.

The administrative services of the Museum will remain open and we will be monitoring all developments. We will reassess the situation daily and ensure the rigorous application of all recommendations by governments and the City of Montréal in matters of public health. Please consult our website and social media networks, which will be updated on a regular basis.

The entire Museum team would like to thank its visitors and Montrealers for their understanding. Pointe-à-Callière hopes to be able to open its doors when the situation is resolved, as soon as it is reasonable to do so.

